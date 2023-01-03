Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.2 %

WHLM opened at $3.54 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

