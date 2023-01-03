Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.2 %
WHLM opened at $3.54 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
