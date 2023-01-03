WhiteCoin Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.31 million and approximately $702,973.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00447460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018116 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,029,055 coins and its circulating supply is 762,561,288 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

