Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Equal Weight

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.71. 24,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,222. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,043,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,043,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,700 shares of company stock worth $4,119,697 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.