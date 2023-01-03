Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EAD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 140,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,026. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.