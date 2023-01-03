Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.06. 3,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 942,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.