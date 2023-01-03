WaykiChain Governance Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.58 Million (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market capitalization of $99.58 million and $139,119.22 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

