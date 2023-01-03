Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.60 million and $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00067848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003815 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

