Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 23.5% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 402,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 690,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. 71,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,478. The firm has a market cap of $384.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

