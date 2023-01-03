VVS Finance (VVS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $756,302.72

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.92 million and approximately $756,302.72 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,283,005,409,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,470,641,233,818 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

