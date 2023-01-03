VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $570,192.63

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $570,192.63 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

