Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Trading Down 28.8%

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) were down 28.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 22,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,270% from the average daily volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Video Display Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 117.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

