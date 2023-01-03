Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.11

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 3036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $382.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.80 million. Viad had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 408,966 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 238,135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

See Also

