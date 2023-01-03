Vertcoin Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $18,338.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00452325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00888593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00593499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00253171 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,806,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.