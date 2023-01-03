Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $44.29 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Verge has a total market cap of $44.29 million and $779,137.55 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,649.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00450762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00887116 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00597477 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00251835 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

