Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.94 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.83. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.13.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,437,542. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

