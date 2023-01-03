Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.10

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 3994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

