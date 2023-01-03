Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

