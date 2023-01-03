Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.88. 22,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

