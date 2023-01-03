Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 135,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.88. 22,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

