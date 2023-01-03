Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $365,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

