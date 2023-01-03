Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.3% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.