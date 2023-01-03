Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,284. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.30.

