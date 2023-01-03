Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.37. 35,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

