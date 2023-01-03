Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.55. 20,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

