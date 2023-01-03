Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,777 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $110,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

