Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.99.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

