Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

