Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 5.58% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $283,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

