Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Horizons Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 548,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.