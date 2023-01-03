Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.3% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,912. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.