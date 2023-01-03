Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 59,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

