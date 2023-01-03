Univar Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,406 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,292% compared to the average volume of 895 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univar Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,535. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

