United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.37. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $373.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

