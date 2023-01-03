Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and approximately $70.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00032282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00447538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.27510651 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $38,440,246.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

