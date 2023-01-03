Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.33 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $88.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $287,862. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.