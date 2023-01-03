Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.24 million and $470,003.36 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,630.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00598181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00252708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059943 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18464924 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $590,652.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.