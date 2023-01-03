Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $513.45.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ULTA opened at $469.07 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
See Also
