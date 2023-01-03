Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-$22.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $21.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.77 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $469.07 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $483.80. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.