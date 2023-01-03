U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 7.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 17,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 811,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $418.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $13,347,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

