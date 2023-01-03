U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.66. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after buying an additional 392,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after buying an additional 198,037 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

