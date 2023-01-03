U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 315.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 66,591 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 189.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

USB opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

