Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 747.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.