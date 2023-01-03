Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 747.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

