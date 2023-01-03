Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,225. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

