Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 801 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. 167,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

