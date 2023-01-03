Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $616.88 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $616.88 million and approximately $37.95 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00008869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.01485085 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017844 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034193 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.01733550 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

