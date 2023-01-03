Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $1.74 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.42 or 0.07280420 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

