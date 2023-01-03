Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.99 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

