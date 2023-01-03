Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (TSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Touchstone Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Touchstone Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSBA opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.51. Touchstone Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.