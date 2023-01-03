The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF) Short Interest Update

The Planting Hope Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Planting Hope Stock Performance

Shares of Planting Hope stock traded down 0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.45. Planting Hope has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.89.

About Planting Hope

The Planting Hope Company, Inc produces health-based foods and snacks in the United States and Canada. It develops, launches, and scales nutritious consumer packaged foods and beverages. The company provides sesamemilk under the Hope & Sesame name; veggie chips under the Mozaics name; and nutritious plant-based snack products under the Veggicopia name.

