The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $289,950 and sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

