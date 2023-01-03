The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,950 and sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 767,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

About The Liberty Braves Group

BATRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

